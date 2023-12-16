Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $25,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Incyte by 19.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $6,311,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Incyte by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 47,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.79.

Incyte Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

