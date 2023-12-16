Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.70

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 106798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 1,526,316 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $62,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,022,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Immunovant by 24.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

