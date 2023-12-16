Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ILMN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.90.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $127.10 on Friday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after purchasing an additional 225,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

