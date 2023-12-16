ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.04

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 451854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 24.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 71,336,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,167,000 after purchasing an additional 488,315 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 64,675,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760,577 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 25,217,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,062 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,185,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,101,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,945,000 after purchasing an additional 174,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

