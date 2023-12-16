Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HBANM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ HBANM opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $24.42.
About Huntington Bancshares
