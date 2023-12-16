Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Richard Parrillo Sells 30,000 Shares

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) Director Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Parrillo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $268,524.45.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 27.85%. Analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 49.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 140,642 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 995,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 1,747.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 8,809.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 477,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HDSN

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.