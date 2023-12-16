Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $22,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,500,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 473.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.6 %

HUBB stock opened at $324.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $340.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.50.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

