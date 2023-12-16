HS Management Partners LLC Has $43.23 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,960 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $257.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.78 and a 200-day moving average of $239.76. The stock has a market cap of $472.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

