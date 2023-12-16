H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.33

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 72550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

