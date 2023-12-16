Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Elsa A. Murano Sells 9,000 Shares

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 75.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

