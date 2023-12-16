Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of HBNC opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.07 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

