Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.58.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,618,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hologic by 80.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

