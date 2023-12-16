Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Up 49.4% in November

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

