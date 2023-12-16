Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 145 ($1.82) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on HOC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 135 ($1.69).
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining Stock Performance
About Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.