Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 145 ($1.82) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HOC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 135 ($1.69).

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 100.10 ($1.26) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.11. The company has a market cap of £514.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2,002.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 60.50 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 118 ($1.48).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

