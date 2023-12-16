Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 155.04%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

