High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ META opened at $334.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.95 and its 200 day moving average is $304.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,555,790.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,555,790.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.