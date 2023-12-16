High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.42. The company has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

