High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Up 48.1% in November

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

HLNFF opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks products under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, High Liner Culinary, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

