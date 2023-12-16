Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells $3,439,867.20 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.72 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.