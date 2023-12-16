Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $200.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $250.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.81.

Shares of HSY opened at $181.74 on Friday. Hershey has a 52-week low of $181.47 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

