HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HEI

HEICO Stock Performance

Insider Activity at HEICO

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $181.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO has a 52-week low of $147.69 and a 52-week high of $186.71.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.