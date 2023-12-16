Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Acquires $901,360.50 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 64,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $901,360.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,264.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heartland Express stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.68. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,705,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

