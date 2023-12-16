HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $95.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HQY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

HQY opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 183.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $76.62.

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,419 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $464,863.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,528.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,317 shares of company stock worth $4,561,443. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 13.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $3,518,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $5,162,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

