Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.18.

HCAT opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.29. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Health Catalyst by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

