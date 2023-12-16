Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.18.

HCAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 635,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 583,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 842,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 70.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 818,322 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $503.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

