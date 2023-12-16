Head-To-Head Review: Caleres (NYSE:CAL) & Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF)

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) and Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Caleres and Global Fashion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Caleres alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caleres 0 1 0 0 2.00 Global Fashion Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Caleres presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.12%. Given Caleres’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Caleres is more favorable than Global Fashion Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.4% of Caleres shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Caleres shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Caleres and Global Fashion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caleres 5.57% 30.46% 7.71% Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caleres and Global Fashion Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caleres $2.97 billion 0.36 $181.74 million $4.37 6.94 Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Caleres has higher revenue and earnings than Global Fashion Group.

Summary

Caleres beats Global Fashion Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provide brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr. Martens, Asics, Timberland, Bearpaw, Skechers, HeyDude, Franco Sarto, Rykä, Vince, Bzees, Veronica Beard, and Zodiac brands, as well as company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, Blowfish Malibu, and Naturalizer. The company also operates naturalizer.com, naturalizer.ca, vionicshoes.com, samedelman.com, allenedmonds.com, drschollsshoes.com, lifestride.com, francosarto.com, ryka.com, bzees.com, and zodiacshoes.com, as well as Vince.com, blowfishshoes.com, and veronicabeard.com websites. In addition, it designs, sources, manufactures, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers. Further, the company wholesales men's apparel, leather goods, and accessories under the Allen Edmonds brand; footwear for women under LifeStride brand; Italian footwear Franco Sarto brand; athletic footwear for women under the Rykä brand; women's shoe collection under the Vince brand; and women's footwear under the Bzees brand; other footwear under Zodiac brand; and women's footwear collection under Veronica Beard brand, as well as Via Spiga brand. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc. and changed its name to Caleres, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Global Fashion Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Fashion Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear. It also provides associated ancillary services, such as marketing, technology, payment, warehousing, and logistics services; trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online retail and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner, and finance and investment holding company. The company operates through four e-commerce platforms, which include Dafiti, ZALORA, and THE ICONIC. Global Fashion Group S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.