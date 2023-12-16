Head-To-Head Contrast: Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) vs. Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) and Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Despegar.com and Trainline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com 1.83% -13.01% 1.81% Trainline N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Despegar.com and Trainline’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com $537.97 million 1.13 -$68.52 million ($0.26) -35.46 Trainline N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trainline has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Despegar.com.

57.5% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Despegar.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Despegar.com and Trainline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trainline 0 0 0 0 N/A

Despegar.com currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.69%. Given Despegar.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Trainline.

Summary

Despegar.com beats Trainline on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business. It sells airline tickets, travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus and cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace. The company also provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage the distribution of their travel products and access to traveler customers. In addition, it offers loan origination services to its travel business' customers and to customers of other merchants in various industries; processing, fraud identification, credit scoring and IT services to travel business, and to third-party merchants; and Koin, an online payment and consumer lending services platform. The company offers travel products and services under the Despegar, Decolar, Best Day, BD Experience, and HotelDo brands. Despegar.com, Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. The UK Trainline Partner Solutions segment offers travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies, and white label e-commerce platforms for train operating companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. The company offers routes, fares, and journey times from 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries. Trainline Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

