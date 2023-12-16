Head-To-Head Contrast: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY)

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENEOS and Phillips 66’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ENEOS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEOS N/A N/A N/A C$28.15 0.29 Phillips 66 $175.70 billion 0.33 $11.02 billion $16.58 7.83

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than ENEOS. ENEOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips 66, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

ENEOS pays an annual dividend of C$0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Phillips 66 pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. ENEOS pays out 0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips 66 pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Phillips 66 has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Phillips 66 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares ENEOS and Phillips 66’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEOS N/A N/A N/A Phillips 66 5.05% 23.32% 10.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ENEOS and Phillips 66, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Phillips 66 0 3 11 0 2.79

Phillips 66 has a consensus price target of $134.43, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. Given Phillips 66’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phillips 66 is more favorable than ENEOS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats ENEOS on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENEOS

(Get Free Report)

ENEOS Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates. The company offers non-ferrous metal products, including electrolytic coppers, functional materials, and thin-film materials. In addition, it develops and explores non-ferrous metal resources and products; and produces and sells titanium and electric wires. Further, the company offers copper foils, precision rolled, and precision-fabricated products. Additionally, it engages in the asphalt paving, civil engineering, construction, land transportation; rail transportation of oil products; and real estate leasing, sale and purchase, and management. Furthermore, it also provides nonlife insurance; and temporary staffing, recruitment, training, and office support services. ENEOS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment produces and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products, such as gasolines, distillates, aviation, and renewable. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products, including gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels. This segment also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as base oils and lubricants. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.