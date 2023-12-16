Head-To-Head Contrast: MBG (OTCMKTS:MBGH) & CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

MBG (OTCMKTS:MBGH – Get Free Report) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of MBG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of CACI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MBG and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBG 0 0 0 0 N/A CACI International 0 0 10 0 3.00

Profitability

CACI International has a consensus target price of $374.09, suggesting a potential upside of 17.60%. Given CACI International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CACI International is more favorable than MBG.

This table compares MBG and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBG N/A N/A N/A CACI International 5.49% 13.74% 6.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MBG and CACI International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBG N/A N/A N/A ($0.33) -0.15 CACI International $6.70 billion 1.06 $384.73 million $16.45 19.34

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than MBG. MBG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CACI International beats MBG on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MBG

MBG Holdings Inc. provides IT and network lifecycle solutions from deployment to decommissioning. The company was formerly known as American Metals Recovery and Recycling Inc. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. MBG Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Multiband Global Resources, LLC.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

