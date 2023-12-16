Head-To-Head Contrast: Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) vs. MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Free Report) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MCX Technologies and Check Point Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $100,000.00 2.45 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Check Point Software Technologies $2.33 billion 7.33 $796.90 million $7.17 20.37

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MCX Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Check Point Software Technologies 2 16 9 0 2.26

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MCX Technologies and Check Point Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $140.23, suggesting a potential downside of 3.97%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MCX Technologies and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies N/A -391.13% -125.30% Check Point Software Technologies 36.03% 30.88% 15.90%

Volatility and Risk

MCX Technologies has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats MCX Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, and commerce in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including strategy, pricing science, data science, digital transformation, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. The company also offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business (SMB) to large enterprise data center and telco-grade environments; and threat prevention technologies and zero-day protections. In addition, the company provides cloud network security, security and posture management, cloud workload protection, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Further, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. The company has a strategic partnership with Revelstoke to automate detection and response solutions. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

