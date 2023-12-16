Head to Head Comparison: California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR – Get Free Report) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for California Beach Restaurants and Dine Brands Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Dine Brands Global 0 3 4 0 2.57

Dine Brands Global has a consensus target price of $58.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.93%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.6% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A Dine Brands Global 9.07% -36.00% 5.91%

Volatility & Risk

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.59, meaning that its share price is 659% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Dine Brands Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dine Brands Global $909.40 million 0.84 $81.11 million $4.81 10.26

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats California Beach Restaurants on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. It owns and franchises three restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar within the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry; Fuzzy's Taco Shop within the fast-casual dining category. In addition, its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and local draft beers; IHOP restaurants provide full table services, food and beverage; and Fuzzy's Taco Shop offers baja-style mexican food like baja tacos, chips and queso, guacamole and salsa made in house, and a full bar including margaritas, and cold draft beer. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

