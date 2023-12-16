Head-To-Head Analysis: Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) & Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI – Get Free Report) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Sector 10 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sector 10 and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics -15.05% -3.32% -2.74%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sector 10 0 0 0 0 N/A Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sector 10 and Anika Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Sector 10.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sector 10 and Anika Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A ($3.43) 0.00 Anika Therapeutics $156.24 million 2.09 -$14.86 million ($1.69) -13.21

Sector 10 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sector 10, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Sector 10

Sector 10, Inc., a development stage company, markets MRU SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. Sector 10, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product. The company's joint preservation and restoration product family comprises 150 bone preserving joint technology products, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including adhesion barrier, advanced wound care, ear, nose, and throat products, as well as ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

