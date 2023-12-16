Head-To-Head Analysis: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) versus Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) and Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Encavis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 8.39% 1.54% 0.63% Encavis N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.71 billion 1.63 -$93.00 million ($0.49) -54.61 Encavis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Encavis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Encavis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Encavis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 3 5 2 2.90 Encavis 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Encavis.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Encavis on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts. It also provides asset management and fund solutions services to institutional investors in the renewable energy sector; and technical operation and maintenance services for PV parks. Encavis AG is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

