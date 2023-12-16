HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Myomo Trading Up 11.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.46. Myomo has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $5.58.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 87.67% and a negative net margin of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myomo will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Myomo

In other Myomo news, Director Thomas F. Kirk acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,146.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Myomo by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,397,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 278,544 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myomo by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Myomo in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Myomo in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myomo by 130.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.