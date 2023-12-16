Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Financial Survey

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of First United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Harleysville Financial and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 33.36% 14.52% 1.44% First United 21.45% 13.19% 1.06%

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Harleysville Financial pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Financial and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $36.54 million 2.24 $12.22 million $3.29 6.84 First United $80.30 million 1.83 $25.05 million $3.02 7.28

First United has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First United, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Harleysville Financial

(Get Free Report)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

About First United

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company loan portfolio includes commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; and indirect and direct auto loans, student loans, term loans, and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. It also offers access to multi-million-dollar certificates of deposit and the insured cash sweep program including multi-million-dollar savings and demand deposits to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking services. In addition, the company provides trust services, which includes personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts including IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning; and insurance products, brokerage services, and safe deposit and night depository facilities. First United Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.