Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 251 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,638,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $353.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $354.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.02.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

