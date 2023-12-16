Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $39.62 and last traded at $39.67. Approximately 349,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,170,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

Specifically, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

