Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $102.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.61.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,622 shares of company stock worth $5,339,902 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

