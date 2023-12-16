Guggenheim Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.90.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

