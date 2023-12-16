Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Guardant Health Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ GH opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

