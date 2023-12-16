GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,566.36 ($19.66).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($19.77) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.71) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

GSK opened at GBX 1,419.20 ($17.82) on Monday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,563.20 ($19.62). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,441.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,413.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 958.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,783.78%.

In other GSK news, insider Hal Barron bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,803 ($47.74) per share, with a total value of £8,328.57 ($10,455.15). Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

