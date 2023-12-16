Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASR opened at $294.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.75 by ($0.56). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $371.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $5.7115 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

