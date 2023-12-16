Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 223.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

