Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.13. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.99%.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,986.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 193.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 53,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $7,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

