Grainger (LON:GRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $278.80

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 278.80 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 276.40 ($3.47), with a volume of 70801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.80 ($3.31).

Grainger Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 241.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6,710.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a GBX 4.37 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grainger

Grainger Company Profile

In other news, insider Robert Hudson bought 118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £300.90 ($377.73). 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

