Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 2.7 %
GSF opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.06) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.68. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 114.40 ($1.44). The company has a market cap of £408.23 million, a P/E ratio of 652.31 and a beta of 0.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
