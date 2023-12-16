Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:GSF)

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2023

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

GSF opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.06) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.68. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 114.40 ($1.44). The company has a market cap of £408.23 million, a P/E ratio of 652.31 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.