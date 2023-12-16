Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Trading Down 2.5 %

GORO opened at $0.32 on Friday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 580,797 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 182,223 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile



Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

