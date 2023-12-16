Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 121.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

