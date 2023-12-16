Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.71.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.