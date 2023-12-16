Gladstone Land Co. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Gladstone Land in a report released on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAND. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.47 million, a P/E ratio of -50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gladstone Land by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.10%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

